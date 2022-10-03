ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Insider Buys £20,215.05 in Stock

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) insider Constantin Coussios acquired 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £20,215.05 ($24,426.11).

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 205.60 ($2.48) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,140.00. ConvaTec Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 256 ($3.09). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 224.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 218.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 1.41 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 295 ($3.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 259 ($3.13).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

