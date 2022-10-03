ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Insider Buys £20,215.05 in Stock

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) insider Constantin Coussios acquired 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £20,215.05 ($24,426.11).
ConvaTec Group Stock Performance
Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 205.60 ($2.48) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,140.00. ConvaTec Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 256 ($3.09). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 224.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 218.94.
ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 1.41 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.08%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About ConvaTec Group
ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.
See Also
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.