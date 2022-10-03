Denali Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:DECAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Denali Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DECAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 4th. Denali Capital Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 7th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Denali Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DECAU stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. Denali Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $598,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,619,000.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

