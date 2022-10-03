Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Up 26.2% in September

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ferroglobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 57,271 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,957,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,449,000 after acquiring an additional 645,540 shares during the period. Clear Sky Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 505.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,334,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 704,569 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Shares of GSM opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71.

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.