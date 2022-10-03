KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,150,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 38,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

KE Trading Up 7.7 %

NYSE BEKE opened at $17.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of -2.15. KE has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

Get KE alerts:

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that KE will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,614,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of KE by 360.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,440,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519,869 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 523.7% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,713,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of KE by 227.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of KE by 232.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.