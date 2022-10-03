Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Short Interest Up 26.3% in September

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 41,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Electromed Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.04 million, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Research analysts predict that Electromed will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Electromed

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Electromed by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Electromed by 32.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Electromed by 49.4% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

ELMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Eurobank EFG initiated coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I initiated coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Electromed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

About Electromed

(Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.