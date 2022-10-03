Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Up 26.5% in September

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the August 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $12.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

AKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,121,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,508 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $12,441,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 280,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

