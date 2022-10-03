Short Interest in abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Expands By 26.6%

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the August 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $4.75 on Monday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.50.
abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund
About abrdn Global Income Fund
Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on abrdn Global Income Fund (FCO)
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.