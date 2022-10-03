Short Interest in abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Expands By 26.6%

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the August 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $4.75 on Monday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $64,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

