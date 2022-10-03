CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 544,600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 76,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.26 per share, with a total value of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 103.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $36.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

