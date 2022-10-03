First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Up 26.9% in September

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

DALI opened at $24.05 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $232,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000.

