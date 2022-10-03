Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 348,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

IBDSF stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

