Short Interest in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expands By 26.7%

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $203,896.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,912.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 1,028 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $46,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,045.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $203,896.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,912.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $273,398. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 29.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 182,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,005 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 74.5% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemung Financial Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CHMG stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $195.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of -0.01.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.51. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

