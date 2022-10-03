Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Short Interest Up 27.1% in September

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,740,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 108,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE F opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

