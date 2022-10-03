Short Interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Expands By 27.0%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the August 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in GrafTech International by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.
