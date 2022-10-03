Short Interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Expands By 27.0%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the August 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in GrafTech International by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

GrafTech International Price Performance

NYSE EAF opened at $4.31 on Monday. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Stories

