AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in September

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,400 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 254,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.4 days.

AIB Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AIB Group stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIBRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AIB Group from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.20 ($3.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.72) to €2.80 ($2.86) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.50 ($3.57) to €3.70 ($3.78) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of AIB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

