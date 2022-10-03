Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Short Interest Update

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 5,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corteva Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Corteva stock opened at $57.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $64.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

