Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,050,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 12,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $33.77 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $7,440,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $2,110,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

