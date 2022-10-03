Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVHGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,050,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 12,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $33.77 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $7,440,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $2,110,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

