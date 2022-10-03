Barclays Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €95.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($148.98) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($79.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

SAE stock opened at €41.45 ($42.30) on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €39.61 ($40.42) and a twelve month high of €165.70 ($169.08). The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €66.64 and its 200-day moving average is €79.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.04 million and a PE ratio of -9.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

