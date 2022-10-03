HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €19.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €19.00 ($19.39) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HFG. Barclays set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

HelloFresh stock opened at €21.75 ($22.19) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. HelloFresh has a one year low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a one year high of €97.50 ($99.49). The business has a fifty day moving average of €26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.32.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

