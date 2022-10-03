JMP Securities Trims Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Target Price to $34.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JAMF. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Jamf from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.40.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05.

Insider Activity at Jamf

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.16 million. Jamf’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 14.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 146,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,069 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 22.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Kopp Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 621,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period.

About Jamf

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.