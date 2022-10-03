Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €31.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €29.54 ($30.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57. Covestro has a 52 week low of €28.51 ($29.09) and a 52 week high of €60.24 ($61.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.11.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

