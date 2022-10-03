Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €61.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Basf Stock Up 1.9 %

BAS stock opened at €39.60 ($40.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.48. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a fifty-two week high of €69.15 ($70.56).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

