Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €57.80 Price Target

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €48.06 ($49.04) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.73. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($61.20). The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

