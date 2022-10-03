Brokerages Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) PT at $107.00

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Ingredion by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 1.9 %

INGR opened at $80.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.45. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.35%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

