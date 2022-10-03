Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives $18.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -4.41. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $461.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher acquired 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Life Time Group by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Life Time Group by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

