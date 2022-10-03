Helen of Troy (HELE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 5th. Analysts expect Helen of Troy to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2023 guidance at $9.85-$10.35 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Helen of Troy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Price Performance

HELE opened at $96.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $96.39 and a 1 year high of $256.26.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000.

HELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.