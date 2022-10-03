Resources Connection (RGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $217.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, analysts expect Resources Connection to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Stock Performance

RGP opened at $18.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.81. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $32,030.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 818,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,171,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,638,009.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at $17,171,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,957 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Resources Connection by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.