Lamb Weston (LW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Lamb Weston has set its FY23 guidance at 2.45-2.85 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. On average, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $77.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 71.53%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

