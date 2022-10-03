Byrna Technologies (BYRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 5th. Analysts expect Byrna Technologies to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. On average, analysts expect Byrna Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $104.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies

In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,476.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Michael Wager bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $77,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $99,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,476.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYRN shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Dawson James lowered their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

Featured Stories

