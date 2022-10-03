Brokerages Set Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Target Price at $20.60

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEYMF shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98) in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €24.00 ($24.49) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

