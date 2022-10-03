Brokerages Set Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Target Price at $8.50

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Pear Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Pear Therapeutics stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Pear Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $345,279.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,261.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,290,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,633. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pear Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pear Therapeutics by 296.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 233,313 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pear Therapeutics by 574.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 211,551 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 6,469.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 90,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

