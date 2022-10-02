Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 326 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $126.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

