Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 929 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 266,328 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intel by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.