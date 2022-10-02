Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 691,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Intel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 266,328 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Intel by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intel by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

