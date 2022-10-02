Rovin Capital UT ADV Makes New $216,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $56.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.