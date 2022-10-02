Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $219.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.69 and a 200 day moving average of $246.30.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

