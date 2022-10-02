GAM Holding AG Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.4 %

AVGO opened at $444.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $515.90 and a 200-day moving average of $542.34. The stock has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.64 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

