Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 929 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

Intel Stock Down 2.3 %

Intel stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

