Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

WFC stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

