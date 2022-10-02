Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 9,996 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,996 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 301,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $49,694,000 after purchasing an additional 64,564 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 69,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $143.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a PE ratio of 266.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.75 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.32 and its 200-day moving average is $176.41.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $403,719.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,952,925.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,336 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

