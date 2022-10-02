Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $76.01 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

