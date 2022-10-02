Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 109.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $194.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $194.73 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.70.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

