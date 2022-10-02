Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th.

Comcast has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. Comcast has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 16.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

