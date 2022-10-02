Advisory Resource Group Invests $213,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

