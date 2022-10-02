Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,782 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 25,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.26 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. The company has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

