Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 365 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $112.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

