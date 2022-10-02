Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 4,755 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after purchasing an additional 428,665 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 61,517 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 193,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

