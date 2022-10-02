Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

