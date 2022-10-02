Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 109.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 383.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after buying an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.70.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $194.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.47 and a 200 day moving average of $228.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $194.73 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

