Sandy Spring Bank Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $164.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

