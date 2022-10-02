Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 137.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.